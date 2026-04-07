GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Public Schools senior has achieved an extraordinary academic feat by getting acceptance letters into five Ivy League universities.

Krishna Mano, a senior at City High Middle School, was accepted into Harvard, Yale, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia.

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“I’m definitely really thankful for all the opportunities I've had for the past six years here at City High Middle School,” Mano said.

Mano is nearing the end of his time at Grand Rapids Public Schools, but he is not letting up on his academics.

“A little busy. I have two tests, actually,” Mano said.

GRPS senior earns rare acceptance into five different Ivy League universities

Over spring break, Mano is visiting all five Ivy League schools to help make his big decision.

Looking at the digital confetti from his Harvard acceptance, Mano noted it is still crazy to look at today.

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Mano is a first-generation American whose parents immigrated to the United States from India. He credits his success to his family and his teachers' support.

“I’m definitely really honored to have that. I know that obviously none of this would have been possible without the support that I've received from both my parents and from the teachers and staff here at City,” Mano said.

City High Middle School Principal Charlie Vandervliet knew right away that Mano was extraordinary.

“Oftentimes, when students apply to City, their parents call with so many questions. Krishna was one who called with the questions himself and kept me on the phone for quite a long time, asking about various scenarios, extracurriculars, options for classes,” Vandervliet said.

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One of Mano's favorite extracurricular activities is being on the debate team. Now, he faces his biggest debate with himself as he chooses a college.

“Honestly, all of them were really reach schools. Most of them were some of my dream schools. The one that was truly my dream school was Harvard University,” Mano said.

Mano plans to study public policy and law, adding that he really wants to make a difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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