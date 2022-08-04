GRPS releases new dress code after ending school uniform policy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) has released their new dress code for the new school year and beyond.

The news comes nearly two months after the school system decided to end its school uniform requirement.

We’re told the new dress code grants freedom of expression to students while remaining in line with safety and education goals.

Superintendent Leadriane Roby says clothing and personal grooming are not allowed if they:

Endanger the health or well-being of others.

Disrupt others from learning.

Encourage unlawful conduct.

Incorporate logos advertising drugs, tobacco, alcohol or gangs.

Promote racism, sexism or any form of prejudice.

Roby clarifies undergarments, cleavage and midriff should not be visible to others.

Garments that cover the head are only permitted in religious and medical contexts, GRPS adds.

The new dress code takes effect Tuesday, Aug. 23.

View the GRPS Scholar Resource and Responsibility Guide for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube