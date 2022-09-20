GRPS, police investigate rumor involving handgun in high school bathroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is working with police after a gun was reportedly discovered inside one of its schools.

The district tells us a staff member was informed Monday of a circulating rumor that a student had been spotted with a handgun inside a bathroom at Innovation Central High School.

Investigators deduced an apparent weapon was present after conducting a series of interviews.

GRPS says it conducted a weapons search Tuesday morning as a precaution.

“We are disappointed to learn that a student made a poor choice in bringing an apparent weapon onto school property,” says Executive Director of Public Safety & School Security Larry Johnson. “We are grateful that we were able to get to the bottom of this before anyone was hurt. That happened because our scholars alerted us to the rumor, and our team didn’t stop investigating until we figured out what happened.”

We’re told parents were informed of the incident in a letter.

Those with knowledge regarding the incident or any concerns relating to school safety are encouraged to connect with GRPS officials or reach out to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

Students can also submit anonymous tips by calling 855-5-OK2SAY.

