GRPS meetings this week about the future of Alexander and Stocking Elementary Schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids neighbors will have the opportunity to share their input on the future of two closed elementary schools this week as part of a district-wide facilities improvement initiative.

The focus centers on Stocking and Alexander elementary schools, both of which have been shuttered for years as the district works through a comprehensive building assessment program.

In 2023, voters approved a $305 million bond that focuses on improving school facilities and addressing buildings across the district. The district announced their timeline for the future of both Stocking and Alexander Elementary School in December.

Stocking Elementary closed its doors after 100 years in 2024, while Alexander Elementary has been closed since 2010.

The timeline begins this week as neighbors will have a chance to make their voices heard through four meetings over two days.

Two meetings will focus specifically on Alexander Elementary on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Reverend Lyman S Park Administration Building.

Stocking Elementary will be discussed on Thursday, Jan. 16, also at noon and 6 p.m. These meetings will both be held at the Stocking Elementary Gym.

After this week's community input sessions, the district says a request for proposals will be distributed the week of Jan. 26.

Week of January 26: Request for Proposals Distributed

February 4: Site Tours

February 18: Deadline for Submittal of Respondent Questions

March 4: Answers to Respondent Questions Due

April 1: Proposal Submittal Date

Before April 27: Shortlist Respondents with GRPS Ad Hoc Facilities Committee

After April 27: Respondent Interviews (if needed)

May 1: Property Under Contract

Site tours will happen in February, with the proposal submittal date set for April 1. A shortlist is scheduled to be released by the end of April, with the goal of having the properties under contract by the beginning of May.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

