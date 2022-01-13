GRPS hosts a public open house today, January 13 at GRPS University

GRPS seeking community input

Grand Rapids Public Schools is inviting the community to review and offer suggestions on several proposed strategic plan initiatives at an open house event, Thursday, January 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GRPS University, 1400 Fuller Avenue, NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.

If anyone is unable to attend this session, there will be an online opportunity from January 11-19, 2022 to review the draft initiatives and provide feedback at www.grps.org/strategic-plan [grps.org] .

The 2021 strategic plan follows the GRPS Transformation Plan, developed in 2012, which gained state and national attention as an urban turnaround success story.

Each team is addressing one of six specific themes outlined in the strategic plan:

Meet holistic student needs

Optimize and value all school options

Ensure equitable access and outcomes

Enhance curriculum and program opportunities

Cultivate an engaged, impactful, more diverse workforce

Following the open house event and online review period, the teams will refine their initiatives and submit a final document to Dr. Leadriane Roby, Superintendent of Schools, who will review and eventually approve the action plan.

The final plan will be shared with the public at the Feb. 7 GRPS Board of Education meeting.

“Through our strategic planning process, we are charting a new course based on the context of the current academic, social, emotional, public health, and economic environment of the community we serve,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby. “As a district, we are committed to an authentic, inclusive, transparent, and comprehensive process of community engagement, with emphasis on a diverse set of stakeholders reflective of the district and city demographics.”

