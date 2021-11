GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting a district job fair for a variety of positions.

It’s happening Thursday, Nov. 11.

The district has lots of open jobs from teachers, to cooks, to bus drivers.

It's asking you to register for an on-site interview ahead of time.

It's being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GRPS University.