GRPS golfer aims for state tournament after missing by one stroke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools junior James Fowler is preparing for the upcoming golf season with a renewed focus after narrowly missing a spot in the state tournament last year.

Despite a little rain Thursday, Fowler practiced at The Mines Golf Club driving range to fine-tune his fundamentals.

“I feel like I've matured more. I've gotten... more competitive over the few years... just more locked in on the golf course,” Fowler said.

MATT WITKOS

“Just take soft swings, try to focus on getting the ball where it needs to be without, having do too much,” Fowler said.

Fowler knows the importance of each stroke. Last year, he shot a 76 and tied with three other golfers for a state qualifying tournament. All four went into a sudden-death four-hole playoff, where Fowler missed the qualifying spot by just one stroke.

MATT WITKOS

“He keeps saying, (he) gets nightmares from it, and I do too as a coach, but it's always the next shot mentality, and I think he'll be right there this year,” GRPS Varsity Golfing Coach Colson Ceglarek said.

Ceglarek is committed to helping his top golfer reach the state tournament this season.

“The growth is incredible. I mean, I wish I had that at a young age, and it's very mature and professional of him,” Ceglarek said.

Fowler credits his grandfather for his dedication to the game.

MATT WITKOS

“He gave me the passion for the sport that I have today,” Fowler said.

With his first competition just a couple of weeks away, Fowler hopes to shave at least seven strokes off his score from last year by the end of the season.

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