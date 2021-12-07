Watch
GRPS extends mask mandate to end of the school year

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:45 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 19:46:37-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced their decision to extend their mask mandate for preschool to 12th grade until the end of the school year.

GRPS reports that the decision came based on data provided by the Kent County Health Department. All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks until the end of the school year.

According to GRPS, the latest data is as follows:

  • County Positivity Rate: 23.1% Highest Risk Level. The goal is to be at the Low-Risk Level with the positivity rate at or below 5%.
  • County Incidence Per 100,000: 441.91 Cases/100,000 Highest Risk Level. The goal is 9 cases/100,000.
  • Vaccination Rate: 60.3% fully vaccinated countywide. The goal is 70% fully vaccinated.

More information on GRPS COVID-19 metrics can be found online.

