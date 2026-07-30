GRPS celebrates expansion groundbreaking at University Preparatory Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy is breaking ground on a new expansion project. On Thursday, community leaders and educators grabbed their shovels commemorating the Health & Wellness Learning Center project.

“This facility is designed to help students thrive academically, emotionally, socially, and physically. We are building a space that mirrors the future our students deserve,” said Brian Cloyd, Co-Chair of the capital campaign.

The 10,100-square-foot addition will include facilities for student learning and wellness programs, a tech hub for scholars, and a state-of-the-art gymnasium. The space will accommodate school events, scholar-led activities and regional gatherings.

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The new expansion is being funded through a $7 million "Learn More, Live Well" capital campaign.

Founded in 2007, UPREP is a college-preparatory school serving students in grades 6-12 within the Grand Rapids Public School District. 90% of UPREP students graduate and advance to college. The school is a product of a public & private partnership incorporating real-world business experiences in the daily curriculum.

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