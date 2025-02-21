GRPS Academy renamed in honor of first African-American teacher

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Schools have renamed a school in honor of the district's first African-American teacher.

The Academy of Teaching, Learning, & Social Justice at Innovation Central High School was officially dedicated as the Hattie Beverly Academy of Teaching, Learning & Social Justice during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday. Innovation Central is located at 421 Fountain St. NE.

The dedication ceremony included a brief program featuring school leaders and students celebrating February's Black History Month observance.

Beverly grew up in Grand Rapids and was one of the city's first African-Americans to graduate from the Grand Rapids Public Schools when she graduated from Central High School in 1895. In June 1899 Beverly was hired as the district's first African-American teacher at Congress Elementary School.

She left there in 1902 to get married and died at the age of 30 in 1904.

The district issued the following statement during Friday's ceremony: "Hattie Beverly's life and teaching career were tragically brief, but she is remembered today as an educator, pioneer, civil rights icon and social change agent in Grand Rapids. An award honoring Hattie Beverly's life and legacy is awarded to an Outstanding African-American Educator each year by Grand Rapids Community College. Her life and career serve as a shining example for all those who came after her and generations of educators to come."

