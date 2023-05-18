Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPM gives sneak peek of new mastodon display ahead of Saturday's opening

mastodon 6.JPG
FOX 17
mastodon 6.JPG
mastodon 7.JPG
mastodon 1.JPG
mastodon 2.JPG
mastodon 4.JPG
mastodon 3.JPG
mastodon 5.JPG
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:42:56-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mastodon is Michigan's state fossil.

The prehistoric beast that lumbered in the Great Lakes region before the lakes were really even there to begin with.

mastodon 5.JPG

Now, a few thousand years later the bones of a mastodon found near Kent City are set to be displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The exhibit, titled Ice Age: Michigan's Frozen Secrets, showcases creatures from the Pleistocene period, including our wooly wanderer.

mastodon 7.JPG

Last summer, the Kent County Drain Commission unearthed the bones on private property owned by the Clapp family, and the owners decided to donate them to the museum.

Archaeologists later learned that the animal likely died at just ten years old.

mastodon 2.JPG

Most of the bones are still in the process of drying, but a selection of the Clapp Family Mastodon’s bones will be on display beginning Saturday, May 20.

The museum gave some community members a sneak peek of the exhibit on Thursday.

The exhibits will be on display until Sunday, September 3.

mastodon 1.JPG

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great_Lakes_WX_960x720.png

Weather