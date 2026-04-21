Grand Rapids Public Library Yankee Clipper Branch remain closed until June due to flooding damage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Libarary's Yankee Clipper Branch's closure has been extended to June 22.

The library system says that the recent storms and flooding caused structural damage that needs to be repaired. Signs of mold were also spotted in a long-term storage area. Although that spot isn't accessible to staff and visitors, they want to take the time to be proactive and cautious to fix the issue.

Here's what visitors who use the Yankee Clipper Branch need to know:



All other GRPL locations are open

All events scheduled at Yankee Clipper are canceled through the closure period

If you previously placed a hold at Yankee Clipper, your new pickup location will be the Main Library

GRPL says it will send a notification when the branch is ready to reopen.

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