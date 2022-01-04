GRPL receives 56k grant to support mobile hotspot program, cultural programming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library has been awarded grants to support its Hotspot Lending Program along with cultural programming.

The Wege Foundation have the library about $56,000 to support cultural programming – including Hispanic Heritage, Black History Month and the One Book, One City for Kids partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools. The same grant also provides funding for the Hotspot Lending Program, according to a news release Tuesday.

Patrons can borrow a mobile hotspot with their library card through the program, offering free, reliable, high-speed internet access at home.

There are about 37,000 households in Kent County without broadband internet access, according to GRPL, and the program works to address the technology gap in the community. Multiple DeVos foundations also provide support for this program.

“The commitment of the Wege and DeVos foundations to creating access for the people of Grand Rapids is evidenced by these grants,” said Dan Poortenga, chairperson of the GRPLF board. “Their support of the services and programs of the library is needed and appreciated.”