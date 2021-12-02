GRPL announces debut of Grand Rapids History Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids History and Special Collections Department at the Grand Rapids Public Library has rebranded as the Grand Rapids History Center.

Located on the fourth level of the Main Library, its mission is to collect, preserve and share the history of Grand Rapids, a news release said Thursday.

“We are changing the name to Grand Rapids History Center to be friendlier and more approachable,” said Julie Tabberer, the center’s manager. “The new name is easier to understand, say and remember. There have been many different names over the years: Grand Rapids History & Special Collections, local history, genealogy, archives and the Michigan Room. The new name – Grand Rapids History Center – concisely encompasses all we do.”

The History Center is free to use and is open during library hours. It includes: