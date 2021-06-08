GRPL announces books, programs for annual summer reading challenge for adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library’s GR Reads – a summer reading program for adults – runs now through Aug. 31.

Participants can read any of the six selected books and participate in 19 free programs throughout the summer, according to a news release Tuesday.

Programs include both in-person and virtual events.

The six books, which include various genres of fiction and nonfiction, were selected to appeal to a wide range of reading tastes, library officials said.

The programs are both loosely and directly related to the books.

Participants can read as few or as many of the featured books as they want.

Titles in this year’s program are:

“Black Bottom Saints: a novel” by Alice Randall

“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune

“The Library Book” by Susan Orlean

“A Mind Spread Out on the Ground” by Alicia Elliott

“The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton

“Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock and the Fight to Fit In” by Phuc Tran

The program schedule is as follows:

June

June 17, 7:00 pm A Conversation with Two Eagles Marcus

June 19, 1:00 pm Comic Geek Out

June 21, 7:00 pm GR Crime Tour

June 24, 4:00 pm Curator Battle: GRPL v. GRPM

June 26, 2:00 pm African American Live Museum

June 29, 6:30 pm Private Love, Public School

July

July 14, 7:00 pm GR Crime Tour

July 22, 7:00 pm A Conversation with Two Eagles Marcus

July 28, 7:00 pm GR Reads: The Movies - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

August

August 3, 7:00 pm The Good Life is Our Birthright

August 4, 7:00 pm Panel on Modern Families

August 11, 7:00 pm GR Reads: The Movies - Minari

August 12, 6:00 pm Mastering the Art of Pho

August 19, 7:00 pm GR Crime Tour

August 21, 10:00 am Cerulean Sea Family Celebration

August 25, 7:00 pm GR Reads: The Movies - Clue

August 26, 7:00 pm A Conversation with Two Eagles Marcus

Available Anytime

Black History Tour of Downtown Grand Rapids

Share Your Library Story