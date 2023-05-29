Woman hurt in shooting: GRPD investigates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are working the scene of a shooting.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers say they responded to an active situation on the city's south side on Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of 42nd Street.

Shots were allegedly fired around 8:45 on Sunday night, police say.

At this point, police believe a large crowd had gathered in the area when a fight broke out. Police say someone pulled a handgun and fired several rounds.

One woman was hit. She was shot in the hip, but she is expected to survive.

Police say they are still investigating and have detained several people.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 is working to learn more and will update this story when information is readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube