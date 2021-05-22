GRPD wants to recruit more women officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department wants to recruit the next girls in blue.

The department held their second women’s summit Saturday, to answer questions and encourage the next generation of women police officers.

“Whether it's street patrol or K9 or if they want to be on the SWAT team or be a detective, it's just really to just explain all the ins and outs and for them to meet women that have been in this role,” says GRPD Deputy Chief Kristen Rogers.

Rogers has been on the force for 25 years and says women play a key role in policing, a role they want to expand.

“Not to take anything away from my male counterparts, but I really think that women have strong communication skills and think out of the box and bring something to the table that that others may not,” Rogers said.

Hailey Jones, a senior set to soon graduate from Allendale High School, could be one of those future officers.

“I've just always been interested in law enforcement, and I saw this opportunity to get involved in the field, and I just decided to come on and check it out,” Jones said.

Like Dep. Chief Rogers, Jones has been interested in police work for most of her life.

“I've always known that I wanted to help people with my career, and I think this is the perfect way that I can do that,” she added.

About 15 percent of GRPD officers are women, right in line with the national average.

