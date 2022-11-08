GRPD: two people shot, police investigating near local McDonald's

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after receiving calls about a person with a gunshot wound at a local McDonald's, just before two victims arrived at the hospital with injuries.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, authorities were called to the McDonald's restaurant on Michigan Street just before 7:00 pm on Monday.

They were told that one person was found with a gunshot wound.

However, after arriving on scene, police say they did not find anyone with a gunshot wound at the restaurant.

While police were investigating, they say two people, a man and a woman in their 20's, showed up at different hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police say they believe the victims were involved in a connected incident, though they are still working to confirm details.

At this time, police are saying both victims sustained minor injuries and are expected to survive.

Both victims are being treated at local hospitals.

Police do not believe the shooting occurred at the McDonald's restaurant. It likely happened in a vehicle, police say, but they are still following leads about where the shooting might have actually taken place.

They are also working to learn more about the time of the shooting.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

