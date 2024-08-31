GRPD: Search on for suspect after two people shot early Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.,-- Investigators are looking for a suspect after shots rang out in the area of South Division Avenue and Rose Street just before 2 am Saturday.

Officers responding to the scene found a female victim who had been shot in the back.

Another victim, an adult male, later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Both victims underwent surgery and are expected to survive.

GRPD continue to investigate.

No information has been given at this point regarding a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.