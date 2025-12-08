GRPD releases video showing Saturday's deadly officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two days after a shootout between a man and three police officers, the Grand Rapids Police Department released video from the officers' body and dash cameras showing the suspect was the first to fire.

The shooting happened Saturday, December 6 around 4:45 p.m. near Tremont Boulevard and Mount Mercy Drive, after the man was stopped by police.

The video from the officers' body camera and in-car cameras shows the man opening his door and opening fire.

VIEWER DISCRETION: Body camera footage shows deadly officer-involved shooting

The 51-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom released four angles, two from dash-mounted cameras, and two from the officers' body cameras.

The situation started on Saturday a woman called police around noon to report a domestic incident involving a weapon at a home on Strobel Avenue near 4th Street. She made the call from a different location. The department says no injuries were reported.

Officers responded to the Strobel address but were unable to make contact with the man, who wouldn't come to the door.

Several hours later, the woman contacted police again. She reported the man had sent her text messages saying he had a gun and was threatening to harm himself.

Officers return to the Strobel address for a welfare check and to investigate.

The department says officers parked down the street to plan out how to safely approach the house. While parked, officers saw the man leave the home, enter a car and start to drive away.

The officers pulled the car over near the area of Tremont Boulevard and Mount Mercy Drive.

According to the police department, the man started firing at officers from inside his car.

"At that point, our officers returned fire and struck the subject," Deputy Chief Trigg said Saturday.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation. All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988.

