GRPD: Reckless ATV driver arrested, charged for endangering officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged for reportedly driving an ATV recklessly in Grand Rapids in early May.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says they were in the process of arresting a man on Division Avenue and Burton Street when someone on an ATV drove by aggressively, adding he put officers’ lives and the life of the suspect at risk.

The driver’s actions also blocked the intersection and stalled traffic, GRPD explains.

The man accused in the incident, 28-year-old Ricardo Augustin Amaya-Morales, was taken into custody June 20 on an assault charge and for fleeing and eluding, police say. We’re told a search warrant was executed at the man’s home, leading to additional felony firearm charges.

“The illegal activity by these riders has been terrorizing people in downtown Grand Rapids and in residential neighborhoods,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “These arrests show that GRPD is committed to taking enforcement action and to following through when drivers are identified. Pedestrians, other drivers, kids on bikes or playing in their yards … all deserve a safe environment.”

