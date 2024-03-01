GRPD: Pedestrian hit, stretch of Plainfield Ave. closed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian has serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle on Plainfield Avenue NE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers say it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in front of the Belle Tire on Plainfield Ave.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the crash, but the pedestrian has serious injuries, and first responders are attempting life-saving measures at the scene, according to police.

Plainfield now is shut down from Elmdale Street NE/Lamberton Lake Drive NE to I-96/M-37.

This is a developing story.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube