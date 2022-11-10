Watch Now
GRPD: One person hospitalized after shooting

Posted at 4:36 PM, Nov 10, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after one man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the man arrived at the hospital around 1:00 pm on Thursday, but it is not yet known when the shooting actually happened.

The man was shot in the forearm, with minor injuries.

He was brought to the hospital by private transport, police say.

So far, the victim has told police he was shot in the 900 block of Worden Street SE.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, nor is there any update about a suspect at this time.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

