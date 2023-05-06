GRPD: Man hospitalized after shooting, no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Friday after someone shot him, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Worden Street SE for reports of gunshots.

When they got there, officers found a 34-year-old man near the 800 block of Union.

They say he had been shot in the hip.

Police say the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

GRPD does not have any suspect information available right now and has not said whether anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

