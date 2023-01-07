GRPD: Man allegedly shot gun in air before shooting himself in leg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is hurt after a shooting incident in southeast Grand Rapids, police confirm.

Around 1:45 on Saturday afternoon, police were called to the 1900 block of Willard Avenue, just north of Burton Street.

Police say calls reported a man shooting a firearm into the air. When they arrived on scene, they found a 25-year-old man shot in the thigh.

The gunshot wound was self-inflicted, police say.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police say he is expected to survive.

It is not confirmed whether anyone is in custody, or if the man will be facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

