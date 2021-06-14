Watch
GRPD investigating two early morning shootings

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 10:58:22-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say they are investigating two early morning shootings.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to the 100 block of Hall St. SW near the Hall Street Party Store for reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say they found a victim at the scene who was hit by a single gunshot while sitting in their car. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, around 3:30 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Franklin St. SE and Eastern Ave. SE.

Investigators discovered a woman had been taken from the scene by private transport to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg.

GRPD says the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

According to GRPD, the shootings are not considered to be related.

Police had not released any information on a suspect.

