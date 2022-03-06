GRPD investigating gunshots on southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a car that was damaged by gunshots Sunday morning.

At 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report that a male had been shot in the front of a business in the 2100 block of 28th Street SE. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered a vehicle with gunfire damage.

Nobody was found with gunshot wounds and none has appeared at local hospitals.

Police told FOX 17 that no suspects have been arrested or located for firing the shots.

The incident remains under investigation by GRPD.

