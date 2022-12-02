Watch Now
GRPD investigating early morning shooting that sent 1 person to hospital

GRPD Cruiser 07252021
FOX 17
Posted at 12:07 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 12:07:13-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were called to the area of Plymouth Avenue and Burton Street around 1:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to police, the caller stated their car had been shot at by a passing vehicle.

Police say the passenger was hit in the arm by a bullet and went directly to the hospital.

GRPD says casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made but police say the investigation is ongoing.

