GRPD investigating after responding to reports of gunfire, parking lot fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after several vehicles and two apartments were damaged by bullets.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers responded to reports of gunfire and a large group fighting in a parking lot on Normandy Drive SE around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Grand Rapids police, the group dispersed after shots were fired.

Police say several vehicles in the area and two apartments were hit by the gunfire, but no victims were found or reported.

No suspects have been arrested, but GRPD says the investigation is ongoing

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube