GRPD investigating after person found shot and killed

Posted at 6:07 AM, Jul 30, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after finding a person shot and killed.

Investigator say they got a call around 4 a.m. Saturday from someone saying they found a body on College Ave. NE, north of Leonard St. NE.

The Major Case Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or through their website.

