GRPD investigating after man shot, killed on city's Southeast side.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigating a homicide on the city's southeast side after a man was shot and killed Friday night (Oct. 22).

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m., as first responders went to the 200 block of Highland Street SE on reports of shots fired.

After arriving to the scene, police learned that a victim had been struck by gunfire and had been taken to the hospital.

The victim, a man whose identity has not been released at this time, died at the hospital.

Investigators with the GRPD Detective Unit and Forensic Services have been looking into the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345

