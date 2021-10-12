GRPD investigates fatal shooting from earlier this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a fatal shooting from earlier this month.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Highland St. SE, according to a news release Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers found a single victim inside a parked vehicle – 20-year-old Anthony Curtis McConer of Grand Rapids.

McConer was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment, where he later died on Oct. 8.

The Kent County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

In the meantime, investigators with GRPD’s Detective Unit and Forensic Services have been working the case and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators directly at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.