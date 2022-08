GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting near Joe Taylor Park around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say a man and woman both received nonlife-threatening injuries from the shooting.

So far, GRPD has not made any arrests and does not have any suspect information.

