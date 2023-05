GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a train hit and killed a pedestrian.

Officers responded to Front Avenue SW just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

GRPD says Front will be closed for several hours between Wealthy Street SW and Emperor Street SW while officers investigate.

Right now, investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.

