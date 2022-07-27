Watch Now
GRPD detective wins gold medal in global powerlifting competition

Demetrios James Vakertzis
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 16:58:00-04

ROTTERDAM — A Grand Rapids police detective took home the gold in the Rotterdam 2022 World Police & Fire Games!

Detective Demetrios James Vakertzis was featured on FOX 17 in March when he was preparing for the event.

He told us powerlifting was his passion since age 16. He won the silver medal in China several years ago.

“You put that American flag in a foreign country, and I don't know how to explain how humble but how proud of you... you are to come back and say, ‘Hey, West Michigan, Grand Rapids Police Department, we went over and kicked some a**,’” Vakertzis told us in March.

READ MORE: GRPD detective prepares for world weightlifting competition

