GRPD, City of Grand Rapids issue statement in wake of closing arguments in Chauvin trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne and City Manager Mark Washington issued a statement Monday in response to the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin coming to an end.

The defense and prosecution are both making their closing statements Monday.

The statement says the city is committed to “improving policing in our community, enhancing our service, building trust and partnerships and working to be a model in community-police relations.”

GRPD says it will protect the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly, but warned of individuals who may “hijack” these events “to cause chaos and destruction.”

“We should not and will not allow our community to be further divided by those whose aims are not healing but harm – to our people, our businesses and our City,” the statement said.

Read the full statement: