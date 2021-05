GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Payne welcomed a new four-legged member to his family recently: a puppy named Reggie.

Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue posted a photo of Payne's family Saturday.

Reggie has a big sister, Mabel, whom the rescue says Reggie will likely grow up to be as big as someday.

He also has two human siblings to run around the backyard with.