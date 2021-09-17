GRPD Chief of Staff Karianne Thomas resigns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Karianne Thomas, chief of staff of the Grand Rapids Police Department, resigned from the department Friday morning.

GRPD Chief Eric Payne announced the resignation in a letter sent to community stakeholders.

The letter says Thomas “felt this was the right time to change course in her professional life and look outside the world of law enforcement” after Payne announced his own upcoming resignation last month.

Thomas had been in the role for about three months.

Payne will not hire a new chief of staff, instead leaving that up to the next chief of the department to decide, according to the letter.

“I will leave that important decision to the next chief to choose the person he or she believes will provide the best support to the goals, leadership and culture of the department going forward,” Payne wrote.

Until then, Payne says he plans to work with his executive staff to help move forward the initiatives Thomas had been working on.

Thomas was tasked with the formulation and administration of the GRPD budget. She was also expected to play a part in supporting GRPD’s community engagement, continuous improvement and change management initiatives.

The chief of staff position was created as part of GRPD'S strategic plan.

Before coming to GRPD, Thomas spent eight years leading the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a role she was fired from after harsh public criticism of her handling of multiple protests in 2020 -- specifically when violence broke out between the Proud Boys and counterprotestors.

Read Payne's full letter here: