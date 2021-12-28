GRPD bomb squad to dispose of explosives, hazardous materials this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department’s bomb squad will be safely disposing of explosives and other hazardous materials that were seized during investigations or are expiring.

It’ll be done between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Grand Rapids Compost and Yard Waste site located at 2001 Butterworth St. SW, a news release said Tuesday.

To safely and properly dispose of these items, the bomb squad will need to set off intermittent controlled detonations.

People using the Fred Meijer Millennium Trail or those who live in the area – specifically those on Butterworth Street SW, O'Brien Road SW, Covell Avenue SW and Maynard Avenue SW – may hear the detonations.

Pets sensitive to loud noises may also be affected.

Grand Rapids’ 911 Communications Center is aware of this event.

The area being used at the Grand Rapids Compost and Yard Waste site is only on a small section of the property, so officials say services will be open to the public as usual.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to residents in the area; however, this is needed to safely dispose of these materials,” said Captain Michael Maycroft, commander of GRPD’s bomb squad operations.

GRPD disposes of explosives and other hazardous materials annually, if needed.