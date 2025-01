GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids, the GRPD desk says.

The crash happened around 6:30pm, according to dispatch, in the area of Pearl Street NW and Scribner Avenue NW, which is near the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

No other information is available about the victim or the driver involved.

This is a developing story, stick with FOX 17 for future updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube