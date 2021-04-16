GRPD asks community for help finding missing 14-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are asking for the community’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Judah Pappas was last seen April 2 in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE, according to a news release Friday.

Police say he’s originally from the Berrien County area and doesn’t have any family or friends in Grand Rapids, and has mental health issues.

He’s described as white, six feet tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, “very tall for his age” and has a “peach fuzz” mustache. He also likes to wear hats.

Courtesy of Grand Rapids Police Department

“There is no reason to suspect that Judah is in danger,” Sergeant Dan Adams said. “However, we are very concerned for Judah’s welfare and would like to reunite him with his loved ones.”

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts may contact Detective Katie Hefner at 616-456-3423 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.