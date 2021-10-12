GRPD arrests man in connection to sexual assault of jogger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case on the city’s southeast side from earlier this month.

The assault happened about 6 a.m. on Oct. 7 in the 3900 block of Rowland Avenue SE, when a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman said she was grabbed and sexually assaulted by a stranger.

Officers’ preliminary investigation led to a suspect who lives in the area and detectives followed up, along with members of the department’s Forensic Services Unit.

Sedekie Jabateh, 25, was arrested and lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

He faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intention to commit sexual penetration and lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation.

If convicted, Jabateh faces life in prison.

Despite the arrest, investigators are asking anyone about this case – or similar ones – to speak up.

“It is our experience that when discovered, these cases may not be the first ones,” said Sgt. Brendan Albert, commander of GRPD’s Family Services Team. “It is also our experience that victims of such trauma will, on occasion, delay in reporting these types of crimes. We understand how it can be extremely difficult to come forward. We are hoping that anyone who has knowledge about this offense, or similar offenses, will reach out to us.”