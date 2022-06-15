Watch
GRPD arrest suspect in gas station stabbing

<br/>Matt Witkos
Posted at 8:48 PM, Jun 14, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to FOX 17 that a stabbing happened at a local gas station.

GRPD says the stabbing happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Speedway on Collindale and Lake Michigan Drive.

Officers say two people were involved and both got hurt with non-life threatening injuries.

They say one suspect was taken into custody, while the victim was taken to the hospital.

GRPD says the two people knew each other and were dealing with a property dispute, when one of them pulled out a knife.

