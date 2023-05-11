Watch Now
GRPD: Armed robbery suspects crash during police chase

Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Wealthy St. Crash
Posted at 7:58 PM, May 11, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says two armed robbery suspects crashed while trying to get away from police.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 1400 block of Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The armed robbery suspects were leading police on a chase when GRPD says they crashed near Wealthy Street.

Police say the suspects got out of the vehicle after the crash and tried to run away.

Officers were able to catch up with them and arrest them quickly.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 is working to bring you more information.

