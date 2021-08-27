GRPD announces new hiring incentives for police recruits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Like many other law enforcement agencies across the country, the Grand Rapids Police Department is experiencing a staffing shortage.

To help stay competitive, the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association has entered into an agreement with the city to increase lateral transfer officers’ pay steps, according to a news release Friday.

What that means:

Officers with at least one year of prior experience will be offered employment at the GRPD pay rate corresponding to their full years of experience up to five years

This increase will be retroactive to officers hired on or after Jan. 1, 2019

Any officer hired before Jan. 2, 2022, will move up to the pay step corresponding to their combined full years of service

“This is an extremely valuable recruiting tool,” said Lt. Maureen O’Brien, head of the agency’s recruiting and hiring. “We have made great strides recruiting new officers with no experience to sponsor through the academy. This new opportunity allows us to attract police officers with experience and a proven track record.”

GRPD Chief Eric Payne says the department is “really hoping” to entice recruits with “some experience and a demonstrated commitment to the profession.”

“Grand Rapids has historically shown their pledge to its officers by providing competitive wages and benefits and we want to leverage that in our recruiting,” Payne said.

Those interested in employment with GRPD can visit their website here or talk to a recruiter at 616-456-3301.