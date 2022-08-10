GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city.

A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults.

Also found in the house was a 3-year-old child, who was not harmed.

GRPD says that the deaths are believed to be drug-related at this time.

Right now police are working to find and notify the next of kin.

GRPD is still looking into the situation.