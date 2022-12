GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old was shot while walking in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened on Kalamazoo Avenue SE around 11:30 Wednesday night.

According to police, a suspect shot the teen from a moving vehicle.

GRPD says the teen was taken to the hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

No one has been arrested but police say the investigation is ongoing.

