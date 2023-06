GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening on the city’s southeast side.

Officers responded to Godwin Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE around 5:30 p.m.

Details are limited, but police tell FOX 17 there is one victim.

No word yet on any arrests, nor is there any suspect information available.

FOX 17

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to bring you updated information.

