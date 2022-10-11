GRPD: 1 teen hurt in shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager is injured after a shooting that reportedly happened on the southeast side of the city on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were sent to a local hospital around 11 am after a 17-year-old showed up with a gunshot wound.

The teen told police the shooting happened in the area of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Hall Street SE.

The teen's injuries are non-life threatening, police say.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. There is no further information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube