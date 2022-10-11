Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPD: 1 teen hurt in shooting

GRPD Cruiser
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD Cruiser
Posted at 4:35 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 16:35:52-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — A teenager is injured after a shooting that reportedly happened on the southeast side of the city on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were sent to a local hospital around 11 am after a 17-year-old showed up with a gunshot wound.

The teen told police the shooting happened in the area of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Hall Street SE.

The teen's injuries are non-life threatening, police say.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. There is no further information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered