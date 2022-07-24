Group gathers to play softball, make a difference in GR community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids group works to stop the violence. On Saturday, more than a dozen people met at Martin Luther King Park. This group's mission is to change lives.

Gruce Softball League founders say the inspiration came from when they were kids. They often played softball with their dads.

So, they want to carry that on and help other kids from falling down the wrong path.

This group meets up here every weekend. Their friendly pickup game is evolving into so much more.

"I don't want my kids to have to worry about getting into any of this stuff. That's why we're doing this, to try to clean our kids and keep them safe, keep them at the park with us," Gruce Softball League Co-Founder Devon Howland told FOX 17.

Now, they want to add more people of all ages to their teams.

"So hopefully, this is the stepping stone. Hopefully, it's getting bigger and bigger as we go throughout the summer," Gruce Softball League Co-Founder Faustino Garcia said.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack noticed their hard work to improve their community. He rented out some blow-up houses for the kids to play in.

"So I just want the kids to know that there are still a lot of great activities when it came to basketball, to softball. And I just want the community as a whole to support the softball teams, and basketball leagues are the ones who are donating their time to help," Womack said.

MLK Park and the surrounding area are no strangers to violence. Over a month ago, two teenagers were shot nearby.

READ MORE: 2 teens injured in Grand Rapids shooting

"Knowing that there's many shootings surrounding the MLK Park area, may ground zero, the most important place to be putting the message out 'stop the violence,' but it's also spreading to the suburbs. And finally, downtown shootings everywhere. So we need to be all over Kent County putting out that message to the youth: don't throw your life away," Womack added.

This group hopes this activity can change the narrative.

"I want to come outside and enjoy, not have to worry about anything right now," Howland said.

The group plans to be out there again Sunday evening. They say all ages are welcome to play at no cost.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube